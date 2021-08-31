At’l Do Corn Maize debuts 2021 design, opens Sept. 11

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - At’l Do Farms debuts their 2021 Maze for their 21st season. The theme is dirt to soil.

Opening day is September 11, 2021 and the season will last through November 6, 2021.

The farm will be closed on Mondays, open Tuesdays through Fridays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. The last tickets of each day will be sold at 9 p.m. and the grounds are closed at 10 p.m. each night.

Admission is $8 per person Tuesday through Thursday and $12 Friday through Sunday. Children under the age of 4 are free. There are military and senior citizen discounts available. If you would like a campfire at the farm, it will cost $50 for two hours, but you must call for a reservation. Horse rides are $5 on Saturday and Sunday until dusk.

General admission includes the fairy trail, a corn cannon, a cow train ride, a hayride through the pumpkin patch, a hayride to pumpkin hollow and a visit with barnyard animals.

Due to COVID-19, they will be following CDC guidelines and will be limiting attendance, but it should not be a factor except on the weekends in October.

See all of the designs from the past 21 years below.

More information can be found on At’l Do Farm’s website here.

Address: 6323 FM 1294 Lubbock 79415 (make sure you enter the zip!)

The At’l Do Farms Corn Maze is located 3/4 of a mile west of Frankford Ave (FM 2528) on FM 1294.

From 4th Street and Frankford: Drive 7 miles north on Frankford (FM 2528) to FM 1294. Turn left on FM 1294 and go 3/4 of a mile.

From I-27: Take the Shallowater exit. Drive 6.5 miles west on FM 1294.

From Shallowater: Drive 2 miles east on FM 1294.

