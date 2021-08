AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa said Fire Chief Greg Lee died Monday.

“Chief Lee dedicated his life to fire fighting with 40 years of service,” wrote the city in a news release.

He was Fire Chief for the City of Pampa since 2016.

Lee was 63 years old. He is survived by his wife Linda, four daughters and seven grandchildren.

