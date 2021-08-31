Local Listings
Consider This: Lower taxes, smaller government

By Dan Jackson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Right now, locally elected officials are making the biggest decision of the year. Setting our property tax rates.

These rates are decided separately by government bodies like the city and the county…school, hospital, and water districts.

These respective rates set by government, coupled with the government’s assessment of your property, determine how much money you owe the government for its services.

They decide how big the pie is, and how big of a piece they get. So, when they say they are lowering taxes, odds are we are still paying more, and they are getting more.

And five taxing entities levying five different rates, adds up quickly. Sound confusing? It is.

One way to know the real tax story is to understand one term: the effective tax rate.

That’s the number that would provide local government the same amount of revenue from the previous year. Call it the “no new revenue rate.” You rarely hear it because government hates it. It also keeps the appraisal district in check because it is last year’s rate rolled back to offset higher property values. Taxpayers win.

Consider this:

Tremendous growth and inflated home values have created a windfall for local government. You are hearing that they are lowering tax rates. That’s because they are making a killing from growth. That’s a tax increase. Add about 2% for inflation and it could get out of hand. I’m for lower taxes and smaller government. So, in our current economy, its time local politicians get back to basics, use the influx of federal money wisely and take the burden off property owners. It’s time for local government to roll back taxes and adopt the effective tax rate. Anything above that, voters will decide if our representation is conservative enough.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at: KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404 ‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

