Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Tuesday morning headlines

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

U.S. ends war in Afghanistan

Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Caldor fire forcing more evacuations

U.S. Supreme Court challenges Texas ‘fetal heartbeat bill’

New data on COVID-19 vaccinations

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Castillo
Accused murderer of Cynthia Palacio, Linda Carbajal dies in custody
1 injured in overnight shooting
Police identify victim in early Monday morning shooting
Deputies are investigating a shots fired call at a game room on the Slaton Hwy.
Deputies searching for 3 suspects after shots fired in robbery
Police are searching for suspects in an attempted robbery at ACE in the 4600 block of 34th...
Police investigate attempted robbery; Coronado enacted lockout protocol
2021 Hub City Comic Con promises a star-studded event.
Hub City Comic Con returns to Lubbock with star-studded celebrity guests

Latest News

KCBD 7 a.m. Weather
Summer’s not ready to say goodbye
KCBD Daybreak Today - Tues., August 31
KCBD Daybreak Today - Tues., August 31
KCBD 7 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tues., August 31
Thomas Larson, owner at Lone Star Shooting Sports, says everyone should be able to carry a...
Local instructors encourage education as “Constitutional Carry” takes effect Wednesday