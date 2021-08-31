Daybreak Today Tuesday morning headlines
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
U.S. ends war in Afghanistan
- The final U.S. military planes left Kabul Monday night
- The state department says it is working to get 200 Americans and more Afghans out of the country
- Get the latest updates here: Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
- Search and recovery efforts are underway in Louisiana
- Hundreds of thousands remain without power, including the entire city of New Orleans
- Read more here: Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath
Caldor fire forcing more evacuations
- All residents of South Lake Tahoe have been ordered to evacuate the area
- The Caldor fire has burned more than 186,000 acres and is only 15% contained
- Follow the latest developments: California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
U.S. Supreme Court challenges Texas ‘fetal heartbeat bill’
- Abortion providers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review Texas’ fetal Heartbeat Bill
- The law, which goes into effect Sept. 1, would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion
- Read the latest here: Abortion providers appeal to U.S. Supreme Court in last-ditch effort to block new Texas law banning the procedure as early as six weeks
New data on COVID-19 vaccinations
- Vaccines are 94% or more effective at preventing hospitalization in adults, 18 to 74, according to the CDC
- About 80 million Americans haven not been vaccinated yet
- The U.S. is now averaging about 155,000 cases per day
- Find the latest Lubbock COVID-19 data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 712 new cases since Saturday
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.