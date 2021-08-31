Daybreak Today Tuesday morning headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

U.S. ends war in Afghanistan

The final U.S. military planes left Kabul Monday night

The state department says it is working to get 200 Americans and more Afghans out of the country

Get the latest updates here: Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Search and recovery efforts are underway in Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands remain without power, including the entire city of New Orleans

Read more here: Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath

Caldor fire forcing more evacuations

All residents of South Lake Tahoe have been ordered to evacuate the area

The Caldor fire has burned more than 186,000 acres and is only 15% contained

Follow the latest developments: California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

U.S. Supreme Court challenges Texas ‘fetal heartbeat bill’

Abortion providers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review Texas’ fetal Heartbeat Bill

The law, which goes into effect Sept. 1, would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion

Read the latest here: Abortion providers appeal to U.S. Supreme Court in last-ditch effort to block new Texas law banning the procedure as early as six weeks

New data on COVID-19 vaccinations

Vaccines are 94% or more effective at preventing hospitalization in adults, 18 to 74, according to the CDC

About 80 million Americans haven not been vaccinated yet

The U.S. is now averaging about 155,000 cases per day

Find the latest Lubbock COVID-19 data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 712 new cases since Saturday

