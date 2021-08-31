Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gospel singer Lee Williams of The Spiritual QC’s dies at 75

Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He...
Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.

Williams’ death was announced Monday on the musical group’s Facebook page.

Known for his deep baritone voice, Williams and the group performed for decades before releasing their first hit, a song called  “I’ve Learned to Lean.”

Several successful albums followed in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2010, Williams, along with the group, won the Stellar Awards’ James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. He retired from performing in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Castillo
Accused murderer of Cynthia Palacio, Linda Carbajal dies in custody
1 injured in overnight shooting
Police identify victim in early Monday morning shooting
Deputies are investigating a shots fired call at a game room on the Slaton Hwy.
Deputies searching for 3 suspects after shots fired in robbery
Police are searching for suspects in an attempted robbery at ACE in the 4600 block of 34th...
Police investigate attempted robbery; Coronado enacted lockout protocol
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 277 new cases on Tuesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 277 new cases on Tuesday

Latest News

The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday on the U.S. exiting Afghanistan.
Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift