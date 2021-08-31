Long-time city leader John Wilkerson dies at 87

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is mourning the loss of long-time city leader John Gordon Wilkerson, Jr.

Wilkerson died Tuesday, Aug. 28, after battling cancer. He was 87.

For 63 of those years, he played a significant role in the growth of Lubbock serving as chairman of the board of city development, among other things. He also served on the board of regents at Baylor for 18 years.

However, no one can overlook the active role Wilkerson took in Lubbock politics. He committed a lot of time and resources in local, state and national races to secure the best possible future for Lubbock and this area he loved so much.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church.

He leaves behind his wife, Ruth, two sons and daughter.

