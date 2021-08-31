Plainview to celebrate Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival Sept. 4

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Sept. 4, Plainview will celebrate the life and memory of Jimmy Dean with the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival at the Jimmy Dean Museum, 1900 W. 8th St. in Plainview. Jimmy’s widow, Donna Dean, will be a featured performer with the Sounds of West Texas during a street concert at 7 p.m.

The evening concert will wrap up a full day of activity that includes arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, the Mustang Club car show and free museum tours. Local musicians The Hogg Maulies will perform a 2 p.m. concert and Grammy nominated artist David Lee Rodriguez will take the stage at 4 p.m.

Event organizers will also be selling a special commemorative poster designed by Texas Tech University graphic arts professor Dirk Fowler who is co-founder of F2-Designs. Fowler’s work has been featured on commemorative posters for artists such as Pat Green, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefanie and Duran Duran. Fowler designs and prints his posters on a letterpress printer, giving them unique added value. Only 50 posters will be available for purchase. Each poster is hand numbered and signed by the artist.

For more information, visit jimmydeanmuseum.com or call 806-291-3662.

