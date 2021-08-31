Police investigating two robberies on Monday, suspects sought

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for two suspects who robbed ACE Cash Express and a Burger King Monday.

The first robbery happened at ACE Cash Express in the 4600 block of 34th Street. Police were called to the scene for reports of shots fired. It happened at 2:10 p.m.

The second robbery happened at Burger King in the 7000 block of University Ave. at 10:08 p.m.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Lubbock Police says the two suspects are described as black males.

Also on Monday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened on the Slaton Highway at a game room. This robbery happened around 3:30 p.m.

The suspects in this robbery are described as three black males, wearing black shirts with a white check mark on them, and blue jeans who left the scene in an older black model Mercury Grand Marquis, last seen heading east bound toward Slaton.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.