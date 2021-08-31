Local Listings
Police searching for man wanted on drug charges

Teon Laqume Briley is wanted on drug charges.
Teon Laqume Briley is wanted on drug charges.
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police took to social media in hopes that someone knows where Teon Laqume Briley is.

He is wanted for federal conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and cocaine base. He is also wanted on charges of unlawful use of a communications facility.

He is described as a black male, 5′11″, 240 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is a reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you know where he is, you’re urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call Investigator Williams at 806--775-1431.

Police also urged people to not confront or apprehend this individual.

