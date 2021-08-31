Police searching for man wanted on drug charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police took to social media in hopes that someone knows where Teon Laqume Briley is.

He is wanted for federal conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and cocaine base. He is also wanted on charges of unlawful use of a communications facility.

He is described as a black male, 5′11″, 240 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is a reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you know where he is, you’re urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call Investigator Williams at 806--775-1431.

Police also urged people to not confront or apprehend this individual.

