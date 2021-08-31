Square Dancing and Tai Chi – Good Prescriptions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Did you know you could twirl your way to better health with square dancing?

A study by the Mayo Clinic applauds square dancing because it is a low impact form of aerobic exercise that burns a lot of calories, strengthens bones and helps with the cardiovascular system.

Here’s the best part... you don’t need rhythm for this kind of dancing.

Charles Spoon, the President of the Lubbock Square Dancing federation says it’s not about rhythm. It’s about learning when to move and where to go.

That’s why he says they have members in Lubbock between the ages of 16 and 87.

If you’d like to try square dancing, new classes begin September 20th and 24th.

You’ll see the sign at 120th and University Avenue. For more information, call (806) 786-8589.

And if you’re in a bigger hurry to get moving, here’s another option that begins in two days.

Tai Chi is known to be good for mobility, balance and arthritis. A 6 week class is starting up this Wednesday, September 1st, at 10:45 at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center.

You’ll find that center at 2001 19th street, just across from Lubbock High School.

The class is sponsored by South Plains Association of Governments and the city of Lubbock Parks and Recreation. Tai Chi is low impact. Many studies have shown it can relieve stiffness and joint pain.

Here’s the best part... If you’re over age 50, the class is free!

Who could say no to adding years to your life... for free!

For more information, call (806) 767-2710.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.