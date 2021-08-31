Summer’s not ready to say goodbye

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the last day of meteorological summer*. Summer, however, is not ready to say goodbye.

Through the holiday weekend temperatures will continue to run a little above average for early September. Lows will range from the 60s west to 70s east. Each afternoon temperatures will peak in the 90s.

Through the holiday weekend each day overall will be partly cloudy. Sky cover will range from clear to mostly cloudy. The least cloud cover generally will be in the morning. The greatest in the afternoons and early evenings.

Each day pop up storms/showers are possible, from about mid-afternoon to mid-evening. I expect coverage to remain spotty. This keeps a slim chance of rain at your location in my forecast.

*Meteorological Summer

By the calendar Summer runs from the fourth week of June through the third week of September. From the Summer Solstice to the Autumnal Equinox**.

Many of us, however, think of Summer as roughly from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Labor Day weekend is this weekend.

Then there is meteorological summer, which runs from June 1 through August 31. There are two main reasons for this.

The last three weeks of a season climatologically are more similar to the following season than their own - i.e. The first three weeks of June are typically more like summer than spring, the first three weeks of September tend to be more Fall-ish than summer - that is not to say we won’t have Summer heat - and; It simplifies record keeping and makes compiling statistics considerably simpler.

So, here’s to the first of three “It’s the end of Summer!”.

**The Summer Solstice (also called the June Solstice) is June 21 (+/- a day). The Autumnal Equinox (also known as the September Solstice) is on September 23 (+/- a day). For more on solstices and equinoxes visit Time and Date at http://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/seasons.html

