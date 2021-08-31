Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Teams needed for inaugural Abraham Vega memorial golf tournament

Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega memorial golf tournament
Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega memorial golf tournament(Abraham Vega Foundation)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Teams are needed for the inaugural Abraham Vega memorial golf tournament on September 18, 2021 at Reese Golf Center. Vega was the Sheriff of Lynn County at the time of his death. He was 48.

The event is a four-person golf scramble and it costs $400 per team. All proceeds will benefit a scholarship fund for high school seniors in memorial of Sheriff Abraham Vega who lost his battle with COVID in July 2020.

Sponsorships are also available starting at $150.

Registration is due before Sept. 11, 2021

For more information, call 806-201-1925.

After his death, family members created the Abraham Vega Foundation to continue the legacy that Abraham Vega created in his 48 years of life, 30 in law enforcement.

If you are not able to make it to the San Angelo golf tournament, here’s one in the hub city!!Thank you to Reese Golf Center for putting us on their calendar! Come join us⛳️

Posted by The Abraham Vega Foundation on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Castillo
Accused murderer of Cynthia Palacio, Linda Carbajal dies in custody
1 injured in overnight shooting
Police identify victim in early Monday morning shooting
Deputies are investigating a shots fired call at a game room on the Slaton Hwy.
Deputies searching for 3 suspects after shots fired in robbery
Police are searching for suspects in an attempted robbery at ACE in the 4600 block of 34th...
Police investigate attempted robbery; Coronado enacted lockout protocol
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 277 new cases on Tuesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 277 new cases on Tuesday

Latest News

Dirt To Soil
At’l Do Corn Maize debuts 2021 design, opens Sept. 11
Quarterback S.A.C.K. (Supporting And Comforting Kids) is a fun tradition for fans to celebrate...
Ronald McDonald House Southwest celebrates 20th season of Quarterback S.A.C.K.
Lubbock Square Dance Federation
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Square Dance Federation offers lessons
American Red Cross
Red Cross needs more volunteers to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts