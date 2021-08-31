Teams needed for inaugural Abraham Vega memorial golf tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Teams are needed for the inaugural Abraham Vega memorial golf tournament on September 18, 2021 at Reese Golf Center. Vega was the Sheriff of Lynn County at the time of his death. He was 48.

The event is a four-person golf scramble and it costs $400 per team. All proceeds will benefit a scholarship fund for high school seniors in memorial of Sheriff Abraham Vega who lost his battle with COVID in July 2020.

Sponsorships are also available starting at $150.

Registration is due before Sept. 11, 2021

For more information, call 806-201-1925.

After his death, family members created the Abraham Vega Foundation to continue the legacy that Abraham Vega created in his 48 years of life, 30 in law enforcement.

If you are not able to make it to the San Angelo golf tournament, here’s one in the hub city!!Thank you to Reese Golf Center for putting us on their calendar! Come join us⛳️ Posted by The Abraham Vega Foundation on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

