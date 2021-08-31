Local Listings
Texas Tech pregame party on Sept. 11 to feature Shaquille O'Neal as DJ Diesel

On September 11, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will be performing as DJ Diesel in the Historic...
On September 11, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will be performing as DJ Diesel in the Historic Engineering Key of Texas Tech.(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Football pregame party is set to feature an appearance by a very tall special guest in a free show at Raider Alley.

On September 11, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will be performing as DJ Diesel in the Historic Engineering Key of Texas Tech.

This show is free to all fans.

The Red Raiders will play Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m., September 11, tickets are still available.

