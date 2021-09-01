Local Listings
1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:15 a.m. near 28th and Ave. P.

When officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. The names of those involved have not been released and police have not identified a suspect at this time.

The investigation is on-going.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

