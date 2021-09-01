BBB to present check to Covenant Children’s Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Better Business Bureau will present a check of $11,000 on Thursday to the Covenant Children’s Hospital.

The funds were raised from the inaugural Chip In for Children Golf Tournament benefiting Covenant Children’s Champions for Children at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club sponsored by Recon Lawn & Landscape.

The event consisted of 30 teams on August 9, 2021. Each team competed for the rights to say they were the inaugural winner of the BBB Golf Tournament, but only one took home the title of first place.

The first place winner was the team of Rose Equipment in Levelland, TX.

Recon Lawn, the sponsor of the tournament, is a family and veteran-owned business. “They take pride in serving the community we live in with their personalized customer care. They take the time to listen to what you’re looking for and offer their expert advice and recommendations based on years of experience. The Recon team is happy to be able to provide you with different lawn-care and holiday lighting options based on your vision and budget,” said BBB officials in a news release.

‘It was a blast!”, Mallory Maxwell, Better Business Bureau Vice President of Business Development says, ‘Businesses came together for a great cause and supported the only licensed, free-standing Children’s Hospital in the region. What a privilege to be able to host an event in honor of Covenant and everyone had a great time- some of them got to walk away with some amazing raffle prizes!”

The check will be presented at 10 a.m. at 4000 24th Street in Lubbock.

