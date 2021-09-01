COVID-19: Lubbock reports five additional deaths, 463 new cases on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting five additional deaths and 463 new cases on Wednesday, September 1.

This is the highest single day total of reported new cases since December 15, 2020, when 576 new cases were reported. The highest single day total reported by the City was 671 new cases on November 24, 2020.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 4,584, confirmed in a tweet by the City on Wednesday. The City’s dashboard is reporting 220 daily recoveries, as of September 1.

A total of 57,357 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 55,488 recoveries and 778 total deaths.

The State has reported as of Tuesday, 262 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 19.31 percent of total hospital capacity. There are 7 ICU beds available in the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 181 hospitalized with 44 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Wednesday, 12 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 119,700 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 559 from Monday’s report.

Wednesday, 9/1/2021 as of 4:00 p.m.

- New Cases: 463

- Active Cases: 4,584

- Total Hospitalized: 181

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 54.41% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 13,766,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

