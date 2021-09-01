Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -

Central Lubbock shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:15 a.m. near 28th and Ave. P

No word on a suspect at this time

Get the details here: 1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock

Constitutional carry begins in Texas

Texas Permitless Carry law is now in effect

The law allows Texans, 21 and up, to carry a gun without a license — unless they are legally prevented from doing so

Read more here: Local instructors encourage education as “Constitutional Carry” takes effect Wednesday

‘Heartbeat Bill’ goes into effect

The Texas law banning abortions also went into affect at midnight

The law prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks

Read more here: Abortion providers appeal to U.S. Supreme Court in last-ditch effort to block new Texas law banning the procedure as early as six weeks

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.