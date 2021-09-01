Local Listings
DPS identifies Seminole woman killed in crash near Big Spring

Texas DPS investigates fatal crash near Big Spring, Texas.
By Amber Stegall
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified a Seminole woman killed in a crash last week near Big Spring. The crash happened on Aug. 24 at 2:35 p.m.

According to DPS, 74-year-old Elizabeth K. Bergen of Seminole was traveling east on FM 700 at US 87, about two miles north of Big Spring. DPS says she didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a tractor trailer.

The driver of the semi, 48-year-old Ishamel Herrera of Lamesa, was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring with serious injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by DPS.

