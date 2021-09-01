Heat, humidity, and a few storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Summer hangs on across the KCBD viewing area and our weather will be repeating through the holiday weekend. Our days overall will be partly cloudy and humid, our nights warm and our afternoons hot. Late each day isolated storms/and showers are likely, so that slim chance of rain at your location lingers in my forecast.

Little change in South Plains weather through the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

Through Labor Day, Monday, temperatures will continue to run a little above average for early September. Lows will range from the 60s in our western viewing area to the 70s in the east. Each afternoon temperatures will peak in the 90s, with readings near 100 likely for spots east of the Caprock (the Low Rolling Plains).

Overall it will be partly cloudy, ranging from fair to cloudy as clouds come and go each day and night. The least cloud cover generally will be in the mornings with the greatest in the afternoons and early evenings.

Isolated, widely scattered, storms and showers are possible each day from about mid-afternoon to mid-evening. A few storms/showers may linger into the early morning hours. While rain is not likely at your given spot, it remains possible.

Yesterday I mentioned the last day of August is the last day of meteorological Summer*. It follows then, that today is the first day of meteorological Autumn.

As of Wednesday morning, Lubbock has recorded six days when the temperature peaked at or above 100 degrees (a "100-Degree-Day"). That's just a tad above the average count through August. (KCBD First Alert)

Most people are familiar with astronomical Summer, which runs from the fourth week of June through the third week of September. That’s from the Summer Solstice to the Autumnal Equinox. Autumn runs from the fourth week of September through the third week of December.

The meteorological seasons, however, begin and end three weeks before the astronomical seasons. Meteorological Summer runs from June 1 through August 31. Autumn from September 1 through November 30. Winter from December 1 through February.

Climatologically, the last three weeks of a season are more similar to the following season than their own - i.e. The first three weeks of September are typically a little more fall-like than summer. That is not to say we won’t have summer heat.

Also, matching the seasons to even months simplifies record keeping and makes compiling statistics considerably simpler.

