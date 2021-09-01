KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Biggie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a super sweet Rottweiler mix with a mild personality.

Staff say he loves to be outside, but also spend time cuddling. Biggie gets along with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. If you would like to make this good boy a part of your family, his adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

