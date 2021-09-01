LPD detectives release image of suspect in Monday afternoon robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating one of the suspects wanted in connection with the Monday afternoon Robbery of Ace Cash Express.

Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call at the business near 34th and Toledo just after 2:00 p.m. Investigators say it appears two suspects robbed the store at gun-point.

Both suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000.

LPD Detectives are searching for Monday robbery suspect. (Lubbock Police Department)

