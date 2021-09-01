Local Listings
Lubbock veteran: America’s longest war “unsustainable,” says sacrifices were not forgotten

Sgt. Ricky Smith served in Afghanistan from 2008-2009
By Blair Sabol
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Retired Sgt. First Class Ricky Smith served with the United states Army for 25 years.

He spent 2008 to 2009 in Afghanistan, one of thousands of American soldiers on the ground working with villagers across the country.

“We advised the Afghan national police on how to conduct proper police operations how to do things like that,” Smith explained.

He describes the difficulty they faced overseas. The terrifying encounters with the Taliban, villagers wary of outside influence and change.

He says the events in the last few weeks were unfortunately inevitable.

“I feel like I wasted a year over there,” Smith said. “Because I’ve seen the Afghan national army, I’ve seen the police operate first hand, and truth is, without us, they were going to collapse,” he said.

He believes the war effort was unsustainable in the long run, but the sacrifices of his fellow servicemembers are not forgotten.

“I feel for the guys that went over there and were killed or wounded. Obviously I came back unscathed, so I feel for those guys I’m sure that it will affect them a lot more than it would me.”

Meanwhile, the parallels continue to be drawn between what’s unfolding now and the failed efforts in Vietnam.

“The army as an institution will learn its lesson. Will the political leaders? That’s another question.”

Lubbock lost two of its own during the War on Terror, Andrew Velez and Mark Thomas.

