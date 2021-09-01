Midwestern State University joins TTU System as 5th member

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Midwestern State University is now officially a part of the Texas Tech University System.

The Board of Regents was is in Wichita Falls Wednesday to welcome MSU as its 5th member institution in the system. In June, Governor Abbott signed the legislation to make the transfer, effective Sept. 1.

According to the system, MSU is known for its strong programs in the arts, humanities, sciences and social sciences as well as accredited professional programs in mechanical engineering, social work, nursing and more.

Aside from academics, MSU competes in 13 NCAA Division Athletics programs.

Congratulations to @MSUTexas on becoming the 5th member institution of the Texas Tech University System! We are so excited to welcome the #MSUTexas Mustangs into our family.@TexasTech @TTUHSC @AngeloState @TTUHSCEP @MSUTexashttps://t.co/s4FyJbKb0w — Texas Tech University System (@TTUSystem) September 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.