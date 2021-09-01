Midwestern State University joins TTU System as 5th member

Local Listings
MSU Texas, a leading liberal arts university in Wichita Falls, will become the fifth component institution of the Texas Tech University System following signed legislation from Gov. Greg Abbott.(Texas Tech University)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Midwestern State University is now officially a part of the Texas Tech University System.

The Board of Regents was is in Wichita Falls Wednesday to welcome MSU as its 5th member institution in the system. In June, Governor Abbott signed the legislation to make the transfer, effective Sept. 1.

According to the system, MSU is known for its strong programs in the arts, humanities, sciences and social sciences as well as accredited professional programs in mechanical engineering, social work, nursing and more.

Aside from academics, MSU competes in 13 NCAA Division Athletics programs.

