Narcotics search warrant served on same street as deadly drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say members of the Lubbock Police Department’s SWAT Team and members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center served a narcotics search warrant early Wednesday afternoon on the same block as the deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police did not say if it was at the same address as the shooting. There were no arrests made during the search warrant of the home.

The deadly drive-by shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of 28th Street.

When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Domingo Siri had died on scene. They also found 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson had moderate injuries. He was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance.

Anyone with information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects could be eligible for a reward. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

