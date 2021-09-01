New Deal under boil water notice

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the City of New Deal say the town is under a boil water notice, effective immediately.

The notice is due to a water leak.

Officials with the city will update citizens and the media when the notice is rescended.

You should boil tap water vigorously for at least two minutes prior to using it for drinking or cooking (the minute starts when the water begins to bubble). This includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks and water for pets. Wait for the water to cool before using it or store it in the refrigerator in a clean container. Boiling removes harmful bacteria in the water that may cause illness. You should throw away ice made during the time the advisory or notice was issued, as freezing does not kill bacteria.

