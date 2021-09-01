Local Listings
1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at Mount Tabor High School.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say one student has been injured in a shooting at a North Carolina high school.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting occurred Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School and the campus had been secured.

The department said it was investigating what happened and “actively seeking the suspect” but provided no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

