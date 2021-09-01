Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pennsylvania students rescued from flooded bus

Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.
Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Students on a Pennsylvania school bus had to be rescued Wednesday after their bus got stuck in the rising waters of a flash flood.

A volunteer fire company in Allegheny County was able to save all 41 passengers on the bus.

No injuries were reported.

It comes as Tropical Depression Ida continues to unleash deadly and damaging flash flooding in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The remnants of Ida could bring flash flooding into southern New York and the southern part of New England later on Wednesday.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.

It has weakened significantly since, but has still dropped heavy rain across the Southeast on its way north.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Police identify victims in fatal drive-by shooting
Two people were injured in a crash at 4th Street and Alcove Ave. on Aug. 31, 2021.
2 injured in crash at 4th and Alcove Ave.
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor
Police are searching for suspects in a robbery at ACE Cash Express in the 4600 block of 34th...
Police investigating two robberies on Monday, suspects sought
Dirt To Soil
At’l Do Corn Maize debuts 2021 design, opens Sept. 11

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports six additional deaths, 463 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports six additional deaths, 463 new cases on Wednesday
1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Narcotics search warrant served on same street as deadly drive-by shooting
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student dies in shooting at North Carolina high school
City of Lubbock COVID news conference 9/1/2021
WATCH: Panel of doctors address hospital capacity, vaccine safety at weekly news conference
United Supermarket golf tournament raises $500,000 for United Way
United Supermarket golf tournament raises $500,000 for United Way chapters