LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview-area United Way will host its 2022 Campaign Kick-off Luncheon Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Wayland Baptist Laney Center starting at noon.

The kick-off luncheon will feature KCBD Sports Director Pete Christy. Tickets are $10 and includes a fajita lunch from Amigos.

Call 293-7072 for tickets.

