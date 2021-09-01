Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Police identify victims in fatal drive-by shooting
Two people were injured in a crash at 4th Street and Alcove Ave. on Aug. 31, 2021.
2 injured in crash at 4th and Alcove Ave.
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor
Police are searching for suspects in a robbery at ACE Cash Express in the 4600 block of 34th...
Police investigating two robberies on Monday, suspects sought
Dirt To Soil
At’l Do Corn Maize debuts 2021 design, opens Sept. 11

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
COVID-19: Lubbock reports five additional deaths, 463 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports five additional deaths, 463 new cases on Wednesday
Texas DPS searching for truck tractor after fatal hit and run in Dawson County