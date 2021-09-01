Local Listings
Summer heat continues...

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A hot start to the beginning of September and not expecting cooler temperatures anytime soon.

Today marks the first day of meteorological fall, although it felt far from fall-like outside with highs in the 90s across the South Plains today. Our average high temperature for this time of year is now 89 degrees and a low temperature of 65 degrees.

Temperatures will cool down eventually into the upper 60s, lower 70s overnight tonight. Some isolated showers and storms from this afternoon will linger in the area through tonight and will taper off shortly after sunrise.

Plenty of sunshine and heat tomorrow with highs in the 90s.
Plenty of sunshine and heat tomorrow with highs in the 90s.(KCBD)

Tomorrow looks to be a degree or two cooler than today, but still expecting temperatures above average. Very similar to today, we will likely see afternoon pop-up showers across the South Plains, but plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

For your holiday weekend you can expect morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s with slim afternoon shower chances.

You can download the free KCBD weather app and track out any showers and storms across the South Plains using the radar feature.

