Texas DPS searching for truck tractor after fatal hit and run in Dawson County

(VNL)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for information after a fatal hit and run crash north of Midland on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on August 31, around 6:42 a.m., at the intersection of State Highway 349 and FM 2051 in Dawson County, about seven miles south of Lamesa.

DPS states preliminary investigation indicates 74-year-old Manuel R. Sandoval was driving a 2013 Silverado traveling north on State Highway 349. An unknown driver was traveling east on FM 2051, when they failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and collided with the Silverado.

Sandoval was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to DPS, a witness at the scene observed a truck tractor towing a tanker trailer (unknown color) flee the scene after the collision.

If you have any information about this crash, please contact Sgt. Oscar Villarreal by phone at 432-498-2174, email: Oscar.villarreal@dps.texas.gov or you can submit an anonymous tip through crime stoppers. 432-333-TIPS (8477).

Fatal Hit & Run Crash on 8-31-2021 - Dawson County
Fatal Hit & Run Crash on 8-31-2021 - Dawson County(Texas DPS)

COVID-19: Lubbock reports five additional deaths, 463 new cases on Wednesday
Boil water notice for New Deal
