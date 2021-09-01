Local Listings
UMC updates visitation guidelines effective Sept. 1

University Health System
University Health System(UMC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC strives to always ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, and staff, as we assess current visitation and mask protocols. As UMC continues to follow CDC and state guidelines regarding COVID-19, we are updating visitation policies, effective Wednesday, September 1.

As you prepare for a visit to UMC, please keep the following in mind:

UMC will continue to require masks for staff, patients, and visitors.

UMC adjusted visitation guidelines to allow additional visitors:

Non-COVID patients:

  • TWO visitors per patient PER DAY for all hospitalized patients, outpatient procedures and treatment areas.
  • Emergency Center: ONE visitor per patient.
  • Minors are allowed to visit and will be counted as a visitor.
  • End of Life: FIVE visitors at a time. No maximum number of visitors – requires prior authorization.
    Some Intensive Care Units (ICU) have limitation – please consult patient’s nurse.

COVID patients:

  • Patients 18 & older: ONE adult (18+) visitor PER DAY allowed between 11AM-1PM and 9PM-11PM.
  • Patients 17 & younger: TWO visitors at all times in all inpatient units.
  • Family Birth Center: TWO visitors per patient.
  • NICU: may have mother + one other support person.
  • End of Life: Up to TWO visitors at a time with prior authorization.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

