United Supermarket golf tournament raises $500,000 for United Way chapters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than two dozen United Way chapters will once again receive assistance from the United Family after $500,000 were raised through its 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament.

The tournament took place on August 29 and 30. Since its inception in 1991, the JPCC golf tournament has raised more than $5,000,000 for non-profit organizations across The United Family’s trade areas.

Checks were presented to the 28 United Way chapters at a recognition event on Sunday. Of the $500,000 total, the Lubbock Area United Way received $116,700. Campaign Chairman Mark Griffin received the check on behalf of the LAUW.

“In addition to the funds raised through this tournament, The United Family contributed $400,000 to the campaign from their employee drive and corporate gift,” Griffin said. “This will help many, many people in our community.”

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said this tournament has grown over the last 30 years to include some 500 golfers and a tremendous amount of charitable giving.

“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic has become an iconic event for our company and its mission of giving back to our communities,” Hopper said. “We cannot underestimate the immense impact these funds have on the thousands of families the United Way helps. The United Way does a phenomenal job making a positive impact across our communities.”

The tournament was named in honor of the longtime produce director for United Supermarkets, Jacky Pierce, who guided the annual golf tournament from its infancy until losing a lengthy battle with cancer. The first round of the 30th edition of the tournament was played on the morning of Sunday, August 29, while the remaining four flights will be played on Monday, August 30.

“This tournament means a lot to us because not only are we supporting an incredible cause, but we are able to do it by collaborating with our awesome vendor partners,” Hopper said. “None of it would be possible without those relationships we have with them. They make this thing go.”

Tournament beneficiaries include:

· United Way Abilene

· United Way Amarillo & Canyon

· United Way Brownwood

· United Way of Carlsbad and South Eddy County

· United Way of Chaves County

· United Way of the Concho Valley

· Dallam-Hartley Counties United Way

· United Way Metropolitan Dallas

· Deaf Smith United Way

· United Way Denton Co

· Graham Area United Way

· Hutchinson County United Way

· United Way-Lea County

· Lubbock Area United Way

· United Way of Midland

· United Way of Moore Co

· United Way of Central New Mexico

· United Way of Eastern New Mexico

· United Way of Northern New Mexico

· North Texas Area United Way

· Ochiltree United Way

· United Way of Odessa

· Pampa United Way

· Plainview Area United Way

· United Way of Sante Fe County

· Scurry County United Way

· United Way Tarrant Co

· Thrive of Southern New Mexico

