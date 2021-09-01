Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 update

Lubbock COVID-19 virtual news conference
Lubbock COVID-19 virtual news conference
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City leaders give the latest update on COVID-19 in the community.

Speakers for the virtual news conference include Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook, UMC’s Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Christopher Piel, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davie Gray with Covenant Children’s and OBGYN Dr. Scott Frankfather.

Get the latest COVID-19 data for the City of Lubbock here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 277 new cases on Tuesday

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor
Two people were injured in a crash at 4th Street and Alcove Ave. on Aug. 31, 2021.
2 injured in crash at 4th and Alcove Ave.
Police are searching for suspects in a robbery at ACE Cash Express in the 4600 block of 34th...
Police investigating two robberies on Monday, suspects sought
Dirt To Soil
At’l Do Corn Maize debuts 2021 design, opens Sept. 11
Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19

Latest News

Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
Heat, humidity, and a few storms
Traffic is delayed after a crash near US 84 and I-27 Wednesday morning.
Crash near US 84 and I-27 causes traffic delays
Police are searching for suspects in a robbery at ACE Cash Express in the 4600 block of 34th...
Police investigating two robberies on Monday, suspects sought
Ret. Sgt. First Class Ricky Smith served in Afghanistan from 2008-2009.
Lubbock veteran: America’s longest war “unsustainable,” says sacrifices were not forgotten