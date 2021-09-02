2 arrested after police chase, crash in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD officers are currently on scene at Avenue Q and Broadway following an officer involved pursuit that ended in a crash with minor injuries and two arrests.

At 10:33 a.m. a motorcycle officer attempted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of I-27. The vehicle drove away from officers, traveled north onto 19th street, onto Avenue Q at which point the vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Broadway Avenue and Avenue Q.

The two suspects in the vehicle ran off, but were taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The case is still under investigation.

