Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

2 arrested after police chase, crash in Downtown Lubbock

2 arrested after a chase and a crash in Downtown Lubbock.
2 arrested after a chase and a crash in Downtown Lubbock.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD officers are currently on scene at Avenue Q and Broadway following an officer involved pursuit that ended in a crash with minor injuries and two arrests.

At 10:33 a.m. a motorcycle officer attempted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of I-27. The vehicle drove away from officers, traveled north onto 19th street, onto Avenue Q at which point the vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Broadway Avenue and Avenue Q.

The two suspects in the vehicle ran off, but were taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Police identify victims in fatal drive-by shooting
Texas DPS investigates fatal crash near Big Spring, Texas.
DPS identifies Seminole woman killed in crash near Big Spring
City of Lubbock COVID news conference 9/1/2021
WATCH: Panel of doctors address hospital capacity, vaccine safety at weekly news conference
1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Narcotics search warrant served on same street as deadly drive-by shooting
Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department’s Crimes against Persons are asking for the...
LPD detectives release image of suspect in Monday afternoon robbery suspect

Latest News

KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Sept. 2
A mix of sun and showers
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Sept. 2
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Sept. 2
KCBD News at Noon
KCBD News at Noon - Thursday, Sept. 2
2021 Hub City Comic Con promises a star-studded event.
Hub City Comic Con returns to Lubbock with star-studded celebrity guests