8 Remaining Big 12 Schools Committed to Stay Together

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Big 12 looks like they will move towards expansion and adding teams to the conference after getting a commitment from the Athletic Directors of the 8 remaining schools, including Texas Tech’s Kirby Hocutt.

“Following two days of consultation with the athletics directors of the continuing members of the Big 12 Conference, commissioner Bob Bowlsby stated, “The eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation’s premier athletic conferences, and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league. Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the Conference.”

Some of the schools reportedly being considered to join the Big 12 include BYU, Houston and Cincinnati.

The Big 12 will work together to make sure they remain a big part of the College Athletics landscape.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.