Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition

FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al...
FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al Capone, in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida house that gangster Al Capone owned for nearly two decades, and died in, is facing demolition plans.

The Miami Herald reported Thursday that the new owners of the nine-bedroom Miami Beach house plan to demolish it after buying it for $10.75 million this summer.

FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by...
FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by gangster Al Capone in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

One of the owners, developer Todd Glaser, told the Herald the home, which is about 3 feet below sea level, has flood damage and standing water underneath it.

The new owners plan to build a two-story modern spec home with 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a Jacuzzi, spa and sauna.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

