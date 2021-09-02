Local Listings
Alamo Drafthouse reopens Thursday, many changes included

By Andrew Wood
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After being locked up for almost a year, and storm damage from last winter, Alamo Drafthouse is finally reopening its doors.

“Well, first and foremost- we’re excited to be opening up to the Lubbock community, and everything’s going to be what we’ve come to grow and love about Alamo,” said Ed Dodds, vice president of operations for Alamo Drafthouse.  “The dine-in service, the specialty programming, the no-talking/no-texting rules that really let everybody get lost in the movie, and our from-scratch kitchen where we make our product in-house.”

Even though the movie industry has seen a heavy shift of viewers streaming films on-demand, Dodds reiterates that nothing can replicate the pure experience of walking into a movie theatre.

“Getting in with a forty-foot screen with surround sound.  Having the community experience watching a movie together, and really being able to get lost in a film, which is very hard to do at home,” he said.

Alamo Drafthouse did reopen to the public last summer, but was soon forced to close its doors because of the pandemic’s worsening conditions.  Even though the screens were turned off, there was still suspense within the theater.

“Back in February with the hard freeze, there was a pipe burst that did pretty extensive damage to the building, but the silver lining is- we have remodeled.  We have brand new finishes, we have new wallpaper that is movie reel, 35-millimeter themed, and before- we just had the black carpet, and now- we have this carpet that pops and really gives this concourse a nice look.”

While many Alamo employees lost their jobs in the last year, many are coming back.  The company is also welcoming a few new faces.

“This weekend is kind’ve like a training weekend for our staff,” he said.  “We were able to bring back a lot of our staff from the previous time, and a lot of our managers from when we were open previously.  But, we did supplement them with new hires.  We have some great specialty programming that we offer an alternative to the first-run films that come out.  And finally, we have a wide selection of draft beers, great local beers, Texas beers that you can enjoy.”

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings” premieres 6 p.m. Thursday, and tickets are already sold out for all three showtimes.  Other films include “Candyman” and “Free Guy,” and the 1984 film “The Muppets Take Manhattan” which will screen 11 a.m. Saturday as a one-time event.

