Better rain chance this weekend

By Matt Ernst
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After showers and thunderstorms moved across the western part of our area last night into this morning, we’ve had a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Now that it’s warmed into the 90s, isolated showers and storms are developing once again. The coverage won’t be widespread. But if you do get a storm, it’ll bring brief heavy rain and lightning.

Showers and storms will continue lifting from SSW to NNE through the evening. And it does appear a few may continue into the early morning hours. Morning low near 72 to start Friday.

Repeat pattern

There won’t be much change from yesterday to today to tomorrow. We again expect a warm day tomorrow, topping out near 93 in Lubbock. The typical high this time of year is 89. By late afternoon into the evening, a few showers and storms are possible. This means a storm could affect one or two games across the area tomorrow night, but it’s not too great a chance.

Another warm day is on the way for the South Plains
A similar set-up is in store Saturday, warm with a low chance for a late-day shower or storm.

Cooler days

A front is projected to move near or into our area by late Saturday or early Sunday. At this point it appears strong enough to drop the high back into the mid/upper 80s both Sunday and Labor Day. And it also looks like the front will provide better lift for more numerous showers and storms Sunday. It’s not enough to change outdoor plans; but be aware thunderstorms will likely develop Sunday.

Behind the front Monday looks drier, though we can’t rule out a few thunderstorms.

Next week will warm again some, with the rain chance trending lower.

KCBD 7-day forecast for Lubbock
Game Day Forecast

It’ll be warm and muggy in Houston next few days. Outside of NRG Stadium the heat index will climb above 100.

Forecast for Houston Saturday, Sept. 4
