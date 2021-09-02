Local Listings
City of Lubbock offices closed Monday for Labor Day

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

Residential Trash Collection There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection service on Monday, September 6. Monday’s normally scheduled dumpster and cart collection will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m. on September 7. Thursday and Friday’s scheduled collections, September 9-10 will not be affected.

Recycling City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed on Monday, September 6. These stations are located at: • 1631 84th Street • 208 Municipal Drive • 7308 Milwaukee Avenue • 4307 Adrian Street

Landfill Operations The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, September 6. All facilities will resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 7.

Libraries All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, September 6. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 7.

Cultural Facilities Cultural Facilities, the Buddy Holly Center, the Silent Wings Museum, and the Garden and Arts Center will all be closed on Monday, and will resume regular operating hours on Tuesday, September 7.

Community Centers All community centers and senior centers will be closed Saturday-Monday, September 4-6.

