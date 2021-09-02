Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

SCOTUS allowing Texas abortion ban

The U.S. Supreme Court has formally blocked a controversial new abortion law here in Texas

The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect a heartbeat, usually around six weeks

Read more here: U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block Texas’ six-week abortion ban

Lubbock and rural hospitals work to provide care to young and unvaccinated

Lubbock doctors say more children are coming into hospitals with COVID and getting sicker with the virus

More than 90% of hospitalized COVID patients in Lubbock are unvaccinated

Kase Wilbanks breaks down Wednesday virtual news conference: WATCH: Panel of doctors address hospital capacity, vaccine safety at weekly news conference

Trinity Christian Elementary closes due to COVID-19

The elementary school will be closed for the rest of the week due to positive COVID cases among staff and a lack of substitute teachers

The school says it will turn to remote learning for the next two days

' Details here: Trinity Elementary temporarily closing to “proactively contain the spread of COVID”

