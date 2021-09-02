Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen...
FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced in Wentzville, Mo. The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday, Sept, 2, 2021 that it would pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks.

Shifts will be cut at two more truck plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Industry analysts say the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has hit employees at chip factories in southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close.

That’s worsened a chip shortage that was starting to improve earlier in the summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Police identify victims in fatal drive-by shooting
Texas DPS investigates fatal crash near Big Spring, Texas.
DPS identifies Seminole woman killed in crash near Big Spring
City of Lubbock COVID news conference 9/1/2021
WATCH: Panel of doctors address hospital capacity, vaccine safety at weekly news conference
1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Narcotics search warrant served on same street as deadly drive-by shooting
Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department’s Crimes against Persons are asking for the...
LPD detectives release image of suspect in Monday afternoon robbery suspect

Latest News

A study finds the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than the Moderna...
Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than Moderna shot, study says
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
4 days after Ida, storm recovery is uneven across Louisiana
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Sept. 2
A mix of sun and showers
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Sept. 2
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Sept. 2
KCBD News at Noon
KCBD News at Noon - Thursday, Sept. 2