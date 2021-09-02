Local Listings
I Beat Pete Challenge #987

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local realtor Diane Barnett held a Client Appreciation Event and invited me and my team out.

We would face any and all challengers in a wide array of cool games. Whoever won more of the challenges would win the overall challenge.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Diane had some cool games that I had never heard of including Hula Hoop Scoop like Hungry Hungry Hippos, Frisbee Tic Tac Toe & Pool Noodle Soccer. We had a blast as it turned out to be fun and competitive.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop.

