KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grampy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Grampy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a seven-year-old shepherd mix who has been at the shelter almost two months.

Staff say Grampy is an older dog, but don’t let that worry you. He has a lot of life left in him. He’s very sweet and loves to snuggle. Grampy is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

