Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grampy

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Grampy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a seven-year-old shepherd mix who has been at the shelter almost two months.

Staff say Grampy is an older dog, but don’t let that worry you. He has a lot of life left in him. He’s very sweet and loves to snuggle. Grampy is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggie.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Police identify victims in fatal drive-by shooting
Texas DPS investigates fatal crash near Big Spring, Texas.
DPS identifies Seminole woman killed in crash near Big Spring
City of Lubbock COVID news conference 9/1/2021
WATCH: Panel of doctors address hospital capacity, vaccine safety at weekly news conference
1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Narcotics search warrant served on same street as deadly drive-by shooting
Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department’s Crimes against Persons are asking for the...
LPD detectives release image of suspect in Monday afternoon robbery suspect

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Grampy
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Thurs., September 2
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Biggie
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggie
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Biggie
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Wed., September 1
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Harris
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harris