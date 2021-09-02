Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Man extradited from Alaska, charged with manslaughter in fatal Lubbock crash

Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter...
Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter today for his role in a January 2020 fatal crash.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter on Thursday for his role in a January 2020 fatal crash.

Lubbock Police issued an arrest warrant on July 7, 2020 for Gamboa for the manslaughter charge. The fatal crash happened on Jan. 1, 2020 at the intersection of Slide Road and Marsha Sharp Freeway in Lubbock around 2:30 p.m.

Gamboa was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on Slide Road. A Ford Edge was eastbound on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The vehicles collided in the intersection. After the collision, the Ford Fusion collided with a Ford Explorer.

Gamboa’s front passenger, 28-year-old Jose Fraire, was seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Gamboa and the driver and passenger of the Ford Edge were moderately injured. There were no injuries reported in the Ford Explorer.

On July 15, 2020, the Lubbock Police Department and the U.S Marshals were notified that Gamboa was found in Anchorage, Alaska, and was being held on the manslaughter warrant and other local charges.

He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was booked on Sept. 1, 2021 at 8:23 p.m. No bond has been set at this time.

A man has been charged with manslaughter and extradited from Alaska to Lubbock after a fatal...
A man has been charged with manslaughter and extradited from Alaska to Lubbock after a fatal crash on Jan. 1, 2020.(KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Police identify victims in fatal drive-by shooting
19-year-old Armando Haddox and 22-year-old Lyla Herrera
2 arrested after police chase, crash in Downtown Lubbock
Texas DPS investigates fatal crash near Big Spring, Texas.
DPS identifies Seminole woman killed in crash near Big Spring
1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Narcotics search warrant served on same street as deadly drive-by shooting
City of Lubbock COVID news conference 9/1/2021
WATCH: Panel of doctors address hospital capacity, vaccine safety at weekly news conference

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 429 new cases on Thursday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 429 new cases on Thursday
19-year-old Armando Haddox and 22-year-old Lyla Herrera
2 arrested after police chase, crash in Downtown Lubbock
Precautionary boil water notice for Vero Beach
Boil water notice lifted for City of Earth
BBB presents $11,000 check to Covenant Children's
BBB presents check to Covenant Children’s Hospital