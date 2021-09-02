A mix of sun and showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The day begins with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms over the western KCBD viewing area. A few of these may produce locally heavy rainfall. Watch for and avoid driving into any flooding.

Compared to recent days, this afternoon and evening will bring a somewhat greater chance of rain. Spotty storms and showers are likely and are possible anywhere in the viewing area. Once again, with the above-average amount of moisture in the air, locally heavy rainfall is possible.

These showers may generate strong wind gusts.

This afternoon otherwise will be partly sunny, humid, and hot. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the far northwestern viewing area to the upper 90s in the far east.

Tonight otherwise will be mostly cloudy, humid, and very warm. Lows will range from the mid-60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the east.

Friday and Saturday weather will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Like the first half of this week, a few isolated storms/showers are likely to pop up in the afternoon heat - highs again in the 90s - and a few will linger into the evening.

After reviewing this morning’s data I’ve made some changes to my forecast for Sunday and Labor Day. In short, slightly increasing rain chances and slightly decreasing temperatures.

Whatever your plans may be this weekend - gardening, running, painting, grilling, heading to a game, traveling - our Weather Page and Weather App will let you know what weather to expect. Both give you the option to see current and forecast conditions for any location in the US.

To change locations, here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) tap/click on the pencil next to the city name. You also can enter a name or zip code. In our Weather App tap on the location (city name) at the top of the screen.

