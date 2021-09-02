Perryton native Jeremy Campbell earns fourth Paralympic title

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming into the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Jeremy Campbell already had a resume most able-bodied athletes would dream of.

After he was born with fibular hemimelia (a condition that caused his right leg to be amputated a year later), he grew up to excel in high school sports. While playing for the Perryton Rangers, he was the starting quarterback in football and the point guard in basketball. In 2013, he earned a ESPY for “Best Male Athlete With a Disability”.

As the rain continued to pour at Tokyo National Stadium Thursday, the four-time Paralympian cemented his status as one of the best field athletes in United States history. In the finals of the Men’s Discus Throw F64 (class for amputees), Campbell’s opening throw of 60.22 meters was well-enough for him to secure his fourth gold in his career. In a event where only the athlete’s best throws are counted, Jeremy’s first toss was 5.16m better than silver medalist Ivan Katanusic of Croatia. Dan Greaves of Great Britain took bronze, scoring a 53.56 on his third toss.

The rainy conditions caused challenges for many competing in the throwing circle. As impressive as Campbell’s winning-throw was, it was still five meters shy of his world record, 65.86- set in Arizona earlier this year.

Campbell’s win in Japan was redemption from his fourth-place finish five years ago in Rio. Before that, he won gold in London 2012 and Beijing 2008, where he also claimed gold in the Men’s Pentathlon F44 (100m and 400m sprints, long jump, shot put, and discus).

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics run through September 5, and can be accessed through NBC’s various platforms. Weekend coverage will air on KCBD-TV, 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.