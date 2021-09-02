Trinity Elementary temporarily closing to “proactively contain the spread of COVID”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An email release has been sent to parents of Trinity Christian Elementary School students in Lubbock, saying they will be taking “precautionary measures” in closing campus for the remainder of the week.

According to the email, signed from Superintendent Stephen Cox, Trinity staff are prepared to do At Home Learning for a short period before returning to in person classes. The email states while the illness has not hit the student population hard, it has affected staff at a time when they say they are short substitute teachers.

Students are anticipated to return on Tuesday, September 7.

The release states staff will be taking this time to deep clean all Elementary classrooms. Meanwhile, parents are encouraged to monitor children closely, adding nurses will be prepared to test any students on Tuesday if parents are concerned of symptoms.

“I assure you that the decision to close did not come easily - nor did it come without seeking the wisdom of our leadership team and nurses,” Superintendent Cox stated. “I am believing and praying that TCS remains healthy throughout this year.”

The email states parents with children on other campuses will receive additional communication soon.

