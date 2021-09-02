TTU Athletics, Lubbock Chamber to host NIL information session

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the past few months, several Texas Tech student-athletes and businesses have teamed up for name, image and likeness deals.

Amy Heard, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Engagement at TTU, says many other businesses still don’t know where to start. On Sept. 22, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an NIL event with TTU Athletics to help Lubbock businesses begin the process.

“We know how connected the business community is in Lubbock with Texas Tech and with Texas Tech student-athletes. So, it’s a really exciting opportunity for both groups,” Heard said.

In these deals, compensation doesn’t have to mean money. So Kyle Jacobson, Vice President for Government Relations at the Chamber, says this event should help you figure out your options.

“It’s just another avenue for them to kind of advertise in a new way. Some of these businesses from across the country are getting really creative. We’ve seen student-athletes with new cars, food deals, all kinds of stuff,” Jacobson said.

Heard says while there’s room to get creative, you still have to follow state law and interim NCAA policy.

“That’s exactly what this session’s designed to do, talk through those pieces, give examples of ways to do it the right way that would benefit a local business, potentially in ultimately making the business more successful,” Heard said.

Heard says this event will also allow students to become entrepreneurs, getting familiar with managing money, taxes and negotiating contracts.

“If Texas Tech and Lubbock are proactive in this, I think it becomes a selling point to future student athletes. If they know that there’s strong business community support for name, image and likeness deals, that could make Texas Tech even more attractive to student athletes,” Jacobson said.

If you want to learn more about NIL, head to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce’s website to RSVP. It’s free on Sept. 22 at 9 a. m. and is open to anyone in the community. The event will be at the North End Zone Club at Jones AT&T Stadium. Event parking will be located on the east side of the stadium, on the north side of the lot (nearest 4th Street).

