Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Twin infants found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two babies inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The infants were twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Police identify victims in fatal drive-by shooting
Texas DPS investigates fatal crash near Big Spring, Texas.
DPS identifies Seminole woman killed in crash near Big Spring
City of Lubbock COVID news conference 9/1/2021
WATCH: Panel of doctors address hospital capacity, vaccine safety at weekly news conference
1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Narcotics search warrant served on same street as deadly drive-by shooting
Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department’s Crimes against Persons are asking for the...
LPD detectives release image of suspect in Monday afternoon robbery suspect

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
Jeremy Campbell prepares for his throw in the men's discus F64. (Photo: Sandra Tenuto)
Perryton native Jeremy Campbell earns fourth Paralympic title
Homes in Kenner, Lousiana, were massively damaged by Hurricane Ida.
Ida damage seen in Kenner, La. (no sound)
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana